Dhanush’s Next With Mari Selvaraj To Be A Sequel To Karnan?

Zillions of fans and followers of Dhanush K Raja are on cloud nine as he recently (April 23) announced yet another collaboration with Mari Selvaraj, the director of his latest release Karnan. Expressing his excitement over the big project, the actor also revealed that the pre-production of the film is in progress and the shooting will commence next year.

With just a brief detail dropped, the rumour mill has been churning out new information about the forthcoming film. As per the latest report, the director had narrated the script to Dhanush over the phone post the release of Karnan.

Though there are rumours that the film might be a sequel to the rural drama, reports suggest that the upcoming film has nothing to do with Karnan and will be based on a fresh storyline. It is said that the director is currently working on the pre-production process and the script of the film along with his sports drama with Dhruv Vikram. Notably, Dhanush is currently in the US as he is shooting for his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. His project will Mari Selvaraj will go on floors after the duo is done with their current commitments.

Talking about their recently released film Karnan, the film's story has been penned by the director himself. The rural drama partially inspired by the 1995 Kodiyankulam riots that happened in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, was released in theatres on April 9.

Also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, the film is backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his production company V Creations. Santhosh Narayana has composed music for Karnan, which has camera cranked by Theni Eswar.