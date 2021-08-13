Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Vijay Pose With 'Beast' Director Nelson; Vignesh Shivan Makes A Hilarious Request

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the star cricketer, and Thalapathy Vijay recently set social media on fire by posing together for pictures. As reported earlier, the duo met while both of them were shooting for their respective projects in a popular studio. Nelson, the director of Beast, clicked a picture with Dhoni and Vijay and shared it on social media.

The director, who is all excited about sharing a frame with the two stars, took to his official pages and wrote: "#BEAST & #LION #DOUBLEBEASTMODE." Nelson Dilipkumar's post has totally left the fans of both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Vijay, totally excited. However, Nelson's post has left director Vignesh Shivan disappointed, and he ended up making a hilarious request.

Vignesh Shivan, who retweeted Nelson's picture with Vijay and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with a funny caption. "Oru vaartha.... Sollirukalaam...!!! Stomach temperature 274 degree Celsius at the moment!! Send me the raw file Nelson Dilip kumar .... will atleast do photoshop version for me...," wrote the filmmaker in his post.

Oru vaartha…. Sollirukalaam…. !!!

Stomach temperature 274 degree Celsius at the moment 💔💔💔💔!!



Send me the raw file Nelson Dilip kumar …. will atleast do photoshop version for me … 😌😌😌😌🥲🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/NgSCrLn3t4 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 12, 2021

Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan's fans and followers who loved his reaction edited and added his face to the picture. The director, who is deeply moved by his fans' gestures, shared the edited pictures on his Instagram story.

Coming back to Beast, which marks the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently under production. The team is currently busy with the second schedule shooting of the action thriller, in Chennai. Vijay is said to be playing a con artist in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Pooja Hegde is appearing as the female lead opposite Vijay in Beast. Selvaraghavan, the highly popular filmmaker is appearing as the lead antagonist in the much-awaited project. Beast is slated to hit the theatres as a Pongal 2022 release.