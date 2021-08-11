Nayanthara Confirms She Is Engaged To Vignesh Shivan, Video Takes The Internet By Storm

Kollywood's power couple Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan has yet again made headlines, this time for a big and exciting reason. Apparently, the Lady Superstar during her interaction with anchor Dhivyadharshini for a Tamil talk show revealed that she is engaged to her Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director. The actress was promoting her forthcoming film Netrikann which is being backed by Vignesh.

When quizzed about the ring on her finger, the Netrikann star confirmed that it indeed is an engagement ring. Further, when the anchor asked about the one quality she loves about Vignesh, Nayanthara replied, "Everything." Aww, now that's sweet!

Though nothing much was revealed in the promo shared by Vijay Television, Nayanthara was seen blushing throughout as Dhivyadharshini talked about the ring that made quite a buzz on social media.

Earlier in June, during his interaction with fans on Instagram, the director had amusingly stated that he was saving money for his marriage. Apparently, when a fan asked the reason behind his wedding with Nayanthara being delayed, Vignesh responded, "Romba Selavu Aagum Bro Marriage & All.. So Saving Money For Marriage And Waiting For Corona To Go Away." He had even shared that his first gift for his lady love was the 'Thangamey' song from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

With respect to work, Nayanthara's highly anticipated film Netrikann will release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Milind Rau, the film will have the actress playing the role of a blind woman. The teaser and trailer of the thriller were released on November 18 and July 29 respectively. Nayanthara is also busy with her upcoming projects including Shiva-Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vijay Sethupathi-Samantha Akkineni's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.