Ponniyin Selvan: Final Schedule Of The Mani Ratnam Directorial To Start Rolling In Ooty

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated epic drama directed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is nearing the final stage of its production. The team had recently wrapped up the Madhya Pradesh schedule of the movie and is currently on a break. As per the latest reports, the final schedule shooting of Ponniyin Selvan is all set to start rolling soon.

As per the latest updates, Mani Ratnam and his team will be soon heading to Ooty for the final schedule of the magnum opus. Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot the rest of the portions of Ponniyin Selvan in a few never-seen-before locations of Ooty.

Director Mani Ratnam is planning to wrap up the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan, which lasted for over 2 years, with the Ooty schedule. If things go as planned, the post-production activities of the movie will be kickstarted immediately after the shooting is wrapped up. The sources also suggest that a major update on Ponniyin Selvan is also on its way.

Vikram and Jayam Ravi, the two leading men of Ponniyin Selvan, had wrapped up their portions for both the parts of the movie with the Madhya Pradesh schedule. Karthi, who is playing the third protagonist, is expected to be a part of the Ooty schedule. Vikram is appearing in the role of Aditya Karikalan in the Mani Ratnam directorial, while Jayam Ravi and Karthi are playing Arulmozhi Varman and Vandiyathevan, respectively.

Ponniyin Selvan will feature an extensive star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Shobita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, and so on in the other pivotal roles. AR Rahman composes the music for the project. Ravi Varman is in the DOP, while Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Mani Ratnam project is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.