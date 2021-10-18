Ponniyin Selvan Making Video To Be Released On Deepavali: Reports

Ponniyin Selvan, the epic historical fiction film directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is currently in its post-production stage. As reported earlier, the dubbing works of the magnum opus are currently in progress. Now, the latest reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan making video is gearing up for a release.

According to the latest updates, the makers are planning to reveal the much-awaited making video of the Mani Ratnam directorial, on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali 2021. The reports suggest that music director AR Rahman has already finished the composing of the background score for Ponniyin Selvan making video. An official announcement on the making video release is expected to be made very soon.

Meanwhile, the leading cast of the film, including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan are busy dubbing for their portions in the film. If the reports are to be believed, both Vikram and Karthi are planning to dub in their own voices for Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. Jayam Ravi and Trisha, on the other hand, are dubbing on their own only for the Tamil version.

The voice of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who appears in a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan, is expected to be dubbed by a leading voice actor in both Tamil and Telugu. However, the former Miss World is expected to dub on her own voice for the Hindi version of the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is one of the biggest projects ever made in Tamil cinema, features an extensive star cast including Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kishore and so on in the other pivotal roles. Ravi Varman is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The magnum opus is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.