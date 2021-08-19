Saani Kaayidham: Digital Rights Of Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan’s Film Bagged By Amazon Prime Video?

The shooting of Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan's film Saani Kaayidham was recently wrapped up. The director-turned-actor took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday (August 18) to share the news along with a picture with the whole cast and crew.

Sharing the lovely picture he wrote, "And that's a wrap for #SaaniKaayidham what a fantastic journey ! Learnt a lot. Thanks to cast and crew."

As per a latest picture retweeted by Selvaraghavan on Twitter, he has already commenced dubbing for the film. Notably, the film marks his debut as an actor.

On the other hand, grapevine suggests that Saani Kaayidham's digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the makers have cracked an impressive deal with the OTT platform.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is touted to be an action drama set in the 1980s. Though the film's shooting commenced in February, the team had to take a short hiatus owing to the second wave of pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Earlier, the makers had shared the first look poster of Saani Kaayidham featuring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy, which left fans intrigued.

The rural drama's technical team includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy and editor Nagooran. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Keerthy is presenting busy shooting her Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment, the film features Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

She is also a part of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe and Vaashi. As of Selvaraghavan, he will also be playing a key role in Thalapathy Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast. After the super success of Nenjam Marappathillai, he will next be directing Raayan.