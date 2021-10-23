Suriya To Reunite With 'Soorarai Pottru' Director Sudha Kongara & GV Prakash Kumar: Reports

Suriya, the 'Nadippin Nayagan' is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The talented actor, who is reportedly planning to be choosy with the projects he picks, is back on the success track with the Sudha Kongara directorial, Soorarai Pottru. Suriya earned immensely positive reviews for his performance in the movie, which marked his OTT debut.

Interestingly, now the reports suggest that the actor is planning to reunite with Sudha Kongara and GV Prakash Kumar, the director and music composer of Soorarai Pottru, for a new project. The reports started doing rounds after Suriya and GV Prakash hinted the same in their recent tweets.

Recently, GV Prakash Kumar had shared a selfie with Suriya and Sudha Kongara, after the Soorarai Pottru music album won Sony Music South's 'Top Performing Album' award. "Thanks @SonyMusicSouth for presenting us the top performing album in Tamil and Telugu for #sooraraipottru ... thanks #sudhakongara thanks @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian sir @2D_ENTPVTLTD.... What about a collab again with team #sooraraipottru soon guys?....," the musician wrote on his tweet.

Thanks @SonyMusicSouth for presenting us the top performing album in Tamil and Telugu for #sooraraipottru … thanks #sudhakongara thanks @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian sir @2D_ENTPVTLTD …. What about a collab again with team #sooraraipottru soon guys ? ….. pic.twitter.com/YIsoHUM8VG — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) October 22, 2021

Interestingly, leading man Suriya retweeted GV Prakash Kumar's post and hinted that a reunion is indeed on cards. "What an album what a journey can't thank you both enough @gvprakash what should we wait for...!? Sudha...??? 😀," read the actor-producer's tweet.

What an album what a journey can’t thank you both enough @gvprakash what should we wait for…!? Sudha…??? 😀 https://t.co/lgBpZYfL82 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 22, 2021

However, Suriya, Sudha Kongara, and GV Prakash Kumar have not confirmed the reports regarding their second collaboration, so far. The trio is expected to launch the project officially, once everything is finalised. The rumourmills suggest that the project might be bankriolled by the actor himself, under his homebanner 2D Entertainment.

Coming to Suriya's work front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming courtroom drama, Jai Bhim. He is currently busy the shooting of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the upcoming Pandiraj directorial. After wrapping up the project, Suriya will join the sets of Vaadivaasal, the upcoming Vetrimaaran directoial.