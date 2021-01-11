Vijay Starrer Master Gets Leaked On The Internet Ahead Of Its Release

About around one-hour-long footage of the highly awaited film, Master has leaked on the internet just days before its release in the theatres. As a result, the producers are now actively involved in the process of taking down these scenes.

XP Film Creators, the production company of the film, took to their Twitter handle in this regard and requested everyone to not forward or share scenes from the leaked footage. The tweet said, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com”

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj too tweeted on the matter and wrote, “Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours” (sic)

For the unversed, Master is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. The big-ticket film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, which precedes Pongal. Fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay are excited and have been eagerly waiting to witness his magic on the big screen. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles.

