Vikram Update: Not Kichcha Sudeep, THIS Popular Actor Has Been Roped In For Kamal Haasan’s Film!

Kamal Haasan's next Vikram has been making quite a buzz on social media, all thanks to the team's recent announcement that suggested stunt choreographer duo Anbariv's (Anbumani and Arivumani) inclusion in the film. On the other hand, the film is undoubtedly going to be a star-studded project as Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's (previously appeared together in Super Deluxe) addition has already been confirmed.

It is to be noted that though recently rumours were rife that Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play a key role in the film, the actor has reportedly declined the offer due to his congested schedule.

Conversely, actor Narain has confirmed his association with the team during a recent interview. Though there is no clarity about his role, the Champion actor revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj had told him that there is a suitable role for him in Vikram. Apparently, he had called the director to congratulate him for the film's team, when Lokesh surprised him with the big offer. Well, Narain is super excited to join the team especially Kamal Haasan, and is said to be looking forward to the first day of the shoot with Ulaganayagan.

Vikram Update: KGF Stunt Choreographers Roped In For Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film!

Vijay Sethupathi And Tamannaah Bhatia Team Up For MasterChef Promo Shoot

For the unversed, the film will mark Narain's second collaboration with Lokesh as the duo have earlier worked together in Kaithi (2019). Notably, he played the role of a police officer in the Karthi Sivakumar-starrer.

Coming back to Vikram, the film backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International will reportedly have the actor essaying the role of a cop who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer and his minions. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will deal with subjects including governance, corruption and crime.

On a related note, Vikram's title teaser was released on November 7, 2020.