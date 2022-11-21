Actor MS Bhaskar Expressed His Condolence Through A Video On Legendary Screenwriter Aaroor Dass’s Demise

Actor MS Bhaskar expressed his condolence through a video on the death of Screenwriter Auroordas, who wrote the story and dialogues of more than thousand Tamil films.

In the video, he said, "Hello, I am your MS Bhaskar. A shocking news, Sir Aaroor Dass has become immortal due to some health issues. He is my Guru. The teacher who taught me dubbing. Reverend Sir Aaroor Dass, the world famous orator, passed away at 6.40 pm yesterday. It's sad. Surely they know that if I was in Chennai I would have come. As I am shooting in a remote location, I am expressing my grief through this video. May his soul rest in the shade of Matha.

He always kept telling me that Matha will bless me, Matha will bless me. After the Corona period, I could not meet him often. He left the film industry considering his age. Chief Minister MK Stalin has visited his place and honoured him."

Subsequently, MS Bhaskar also paid his tribute to cinematographer Aaroor Dass through the below poetry:

"Tribute to Father.

Did Tamil rest?

The unique writing is no more?

Has my 'teacher', who taught this simpleton to speak Tamil fluently, gone to heaven...?

When will I hear the voice that called me lovingly "Dei.. Baskara"?

Is my gurunathar who guided me by embracing and reprimanding me immortal?

This is not the case... No matter where he went, the ladder that lifted me up is him..?

Can I forget? Can forget my 'Father' till my last breath?

Even if he don't speak, his dialogues will be spoken forever..

Will I stand in front of them and speak 'dubbing' to their disciple to recite their verses again?

Good Bye Dad...

Rest in Matha's shade..."

Kollywood's legendary film narrator Aaroor Dass passed away yesterday evening (November 20, 2022). His age is 91. Aaroor Dass has worked with the two giants of Kollywood, Sivaji Ganesan and MGR in more than 28 films and penned brilliant dialogues for them.

Aaroor Dass wrote the dialogues for forever celebrated classics in Tamil cinema such as Pasamalar, Paarthaal Pasi Theerum, Paar Magaley Paar, Puthiya Paravai and Deiva Magan. He also wrote the dialogues for several films including MGR's Vettaikaaran and Anbe Vaa.

He has also directed the film Penn Endraal Penn starring Gemini Ganesan. He came from Tiruvarur and written dialogues for more than 400 films. He has won various awards including the Kalaimamani Award in his long film career.

It is noteworthy that on the occasion of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's birthday this year, Chief Minister Stalin personally visited Aaroor Dass and presented him with the artist memorial art department's Vithakar Award and a prize money of Rs.10 lakh.

In this case, it has been reported that the funeral rites of Arur Das are going to be held today (November 21, 2022) at his residence in T. Nagar, Chennai.