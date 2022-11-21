Actor MS Bhaskar Expressed His Condolence Through A Video On Legendary Screenwriter Aaroor Dass’s Demise
Actor MS Bhaskar expressed his condolence through a video on the death of Screenwriter Auroordas, who wrote the story and dialogues of more than thousand Tamil films.
In the video, he said, "Hello, I am your MS Bhaskar. A shocking news, Sir Aaroor Dass has become immortal due to some health issues. He is my Guru. The teacher who taught me dubbing. Reverend Sir Aaroor Dass, the world famous orator, passed away at 6.40 pm yesterday. It's sad. Surely they know that if I was in Chennai I would have come. As I am shooting in a remote location, I am expressing my grief through this video. May his soul rest in the shade of Matha.
He always kept telling me that Matha will bless me, Matha will bless me. After the Corona period, I could not meet him often. He left the film industry considering his age. Chief Minister MK Stalin has visited his place and honoured him."
Ayyoo..ithu enna— Manobala (@manobalam) November 20, 2022
Shocking
150+ cinemas it will speak ur language..
RIP pic.twitter.com/8VnZxRavdL
Subsequently,
MS
Bhaskar
also
paid
his
tribute
to
cinematographer
Aaroor
Dass
through
the
below
poetry:
"Tribute to Father.
Did Tamil rest?
The unique writing is no more?
Has my 'teacher', who taught this simpleton to speak Tamil fluently, gone to heaven...?
When will I hear the voice that called me lovingly "Dei.. Baskara"?
Is my gurunathar who guided me by embracing and reprimanding me immortal?
This is not the case... No matter where he went, the ladder that lifted me up is him..?
Can I forget? Can forget my 'Father' till my last breath?
Even if he don't speak, his dialogues will be spoken forever..
Will I stand in front of them and speak 'dubbing' to their disciple to recite their verses again?
Good Bye Dad...
Rest in Matha's shade..."
Kollywood's
legendary
film
narrator
Aaroor
Dass
passed
away
yesterday
evening
(November
20,
2022).
His
age
is
91.
Aaroor
Dass
has
worked
with
the
two
giants
of
Kollywood,
Sivaji
Ganesan
and
MGR
in
more
than
28
films
and
penned
brilliant
dialogues
for
them.
Aaroor Dass wrote the dialogues for forever celebrated classics in Tamil cinema such as Pasamalar, Paarthaal Pasi Theerum, Paar Magaley Paar, Puthiya Paravai and Deiva Magan. He also wrote the dialogues for several films including MGR's Vettaikaaran and Anbe Vaa.
He has also directed the film Penn Endraal Penn starring Gemini Ganesan. He came from Tiruvarur and written dialogues for more than 400 films. He has won various awards including the Kalaimamani Award in his long film career.
It
is
noteworthy
that
on
the
occasion
of
former
Chief
Minister
Karunanidhi's
birthday
this
year,
Chief
Minister
Stalin
personally
visited
Aaroor
Dass
and
presented
him
with
the
artist
memorial
art
department's
Vithakar
Award
and
a
prize
money
of
Rs.10
lakh.
In this case, it has been reported that the funeral rites of Arur Das are going to be held today (November 21, 2022) at his residence in T. Nagar, Chennai.