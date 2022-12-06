Anjali Addresses Rumors About Marriage And Relationship With Jai

South star Anjali is known for choosing story-heavy movies and she has given some of the best movies in Kollywood including the likes of Katradhu Tamil MA, Angaadi Theru, and Engeyum Eppodhum to name a few. The actor is now back in the news as her movies Fall and Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai are in the making. In a recent interview, she has addressed several issues including the rumors about her marriage and her relationship reports with actor Jai.

In an interview with Behindwoods, she was asked about the rumors with Jai, where she said, “I am not romantically involved with Jai or anyone for that matter. I don’t want to speak about these rumors as these are mere baseless reports.” She was asked which rumor made her very angry. Answering it, she said, “It was rumord that I got married and settled down in the US. It did not make me angry but it had its consequences.”

Speaking of her work front, Anjali is awaiting the release of Fall and Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai. Fall, a Disney+ Hotstar original, co-stars SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj in lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Ramasamy, the film is gearing up for release on December 9.

The film, which will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, revolves around the life of a woman, who forgets her past after accidentally falling off a cliff. What happens after her fall, and how she gathers her whereabouts makes up for the rest of the story.

As far as Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai is concerned, the film will mark the Kollywood debut of Malayalam superstar Nivil Pauly. The film marks the reunion of director Ram and Anjali, who has previously collaborated for Anjali’s debut movie Katradhu Tamil MA.

She has also been roped in to play an important role in the upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled RC 15. Directed by Shankar, the film has Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. To note, the ace filmmaker is making his Telugu debut with the upcoming movie.