Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vanitha Vijayakumar Says Wildcard Entry Will Happen Soon
The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been pacing up pretty nicely. However, the contestants have been subletting down as host Kamal Haasan advised them to tone down their temperament. But since there is not enough entertainment in the house, fans have been calling out the contestants. Amidst this, former contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has stated that fans can expect a wild card entry soon.
She
has
been
reviewing
the
show
with
IndiaGlitz
Tamil
every
day,
and
in
her
recent
review,
the
actor
has
stated
that
fans
may
expect
a
wildcard
entry
on
Sunday
after
Kamal
Haasan's
entry
or
on
Monday
morning.
While
there
is
no
official
confirmation
from
the
makers
or
the
channel,
this
news
has
come
as
an
exciting
one
to
the
fans.
It
was
reported
earlier
that
VJ
Parvathi
may
enter
the
house
as
the
wildcard
contestant.
Let
us
wait
and
see
if
that
happens.
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan fell sick on Thursday and was hospitalized. So, we don't know if he will resume the hosting duties this weekend or not. While reports suggest that he has already shot for the weekend episode, the makers have not yet revealed a promo. Also, he took part in an event on Friday with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. So, there are chances to see him hosting the show tonight.
While some reports suggested that Haasan suffered mild fever and had discomfort, others suggest that he was admitted to a Chennai-based hospital for a regular health checkup. But the actor did not announce anything officially.
It is predicted that Robert would be the next person to get evicted from the house. The unofficial polling websites suggest that he is the one who has received the minimum number of votes by far. However, let us wait till Haasan officially spells out the name of the housemate to get evicted. Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, and Kathiravan, are the other housemates who have been nominated for eviction.
The show is aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm while on the weekend, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. It is also available on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.