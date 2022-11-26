Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vanitha Vijayakumar Says Wildcard Entry Will Happen Soon

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been pacing up pretty nicely. However, the contestants have been subletting down as host Kamal Haasan advised them to tone down their temperament. But since there is not enough entertainment in the house, fans have been calling out the contestants. Amidst this, former contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has stated that fans can expect a wild card entry soon.

She has been reviewing the show with IndiaGlitz Tamil every day, and in her recent review, the actor has stated that fans may expect a wildcard entry on Sunday after Kamal Haasan's entry or on Monday morning. While there is no official confirmation from the makers or the channel, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans. It was reported earlier that VJ Parvathi may enter the house as the wildcard contestant. Let us wait and see if that happens.



Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan fell sick on Thursday and was hospitalized. So, we don't know if he will resume the hosting duties this weekend or not. While reports suggest that he has already shot for the weekend episode, the makers have not yet revealed a promo. Also, he took part in an event on Friday with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. So, there are chances to see him hosting the show tonight.

While some reports suggested that Haasan suffered mild fever and had discomfort, others suggest that he was admitted to a Chennai-based hospital for a regular health checkup. But the actor did not announce anything officially.

It is predicted that Robert would be the next person to get evicted from the house. The unofficial polling websites suggest that he is the one who has received the minimum number of votes by far. However, let us wait till Haasan officially spells out the name of the housemate to get evicted. Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, and Kathiravan, are the other housemates who have been nominated for eviction.

The show is aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm while on the weekend, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. It is also available on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.