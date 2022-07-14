Gargi Twitter Review: Sai Pallavi's Latest Film Is One Of The Best Tamil Films So Far! Check Out The Tweets!

Gargi
is
an
engaging
family
drama
in
a
thriller
format
loosely
based
on
a
few
real-life
incidents.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Gautham
Ramachandran
is
receiving
applause
for
the
story
and
narration,
coupled
with
terrific
performances
from
the
film's
protagonist
Sai
Pallavi
and
actor
Kaali
Venkat.
Gargi
hit
the
screens
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
on
July
15.
Gargi
is
a
school
Teacher
from
a
middle-class
family.
On
an
unfateful
night,
their
family's
life
turns
upside
down
following
the
arrest
of
Gargi's
father
as
an
accused
in
a
gruesome
incident
that
took
place
in
their
neighborhood.
How
Gargi
handles
the
situations
that
follow
and
stand
up
to
fight
for
justice
is
all
about
the
film's
premise.
The
film's
unit
had
organized
a
premiere
for
the
movie
critics
a
day
before
the
theatrical
release.
Gargi
is
being
lauded
after
the
premiere
with
many
opining
that
it
is
Sai
Pallavi's
career's
best
performance
and
the
movie
is
an
engaging
courtroom
drama
that
might
win
national
awards.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
of
moviegoers
who
have
watched
the
film
and
shared
their
opinion
on
the
film.
..
Check
out
the
film's
trailer
here
Govind
Vasantha
scored
the
film's
soundtrack.
Shafique
Mohamed
Ali
edited
the
film
and
Sraiyanti
and
Premkrishna
Akkatu
worked
as
Gargi's
cinematographers.
Actor
Suriya
presented
Gargi
in
Tamil
under
his
2D
Entertainment
banner
and
Sai
Pallavi's
Virata
Parvam
co-star,
Rana
Daggubati
presented
the
film
in
Telugu
under
his
Suresh
Productions
banner.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Blacky,
Genie
&
My
Left
Foot
Production
banner.