Josh Music Artist Tamil Rapper Mc Valluvar Comes Out With Song Puncher Aana Life'u

Josh is always ready to welcome new talents who have fire in their belly and persistence in their approach. Numero uno in India's short video app space, has been onboarding new music artists. It gives them a platform to showcase their skills.

One such Josh creator related to music is KYN Records. It is an independent music label from Chennai, working with many upcoming Tamil independent artists. Recently, they collaborated with Chennai-based independent Tamil Rapper Mc Valluvar for the song 'Puncher Aana Life'u'. Mc Valluvar is also a Josh Music Artist with 1k fans and 2k hearts. Check out his profile here! The artist has 3k plus followers on Instagram.

Another artist featured in this song is Stowe Francis. Both Mc Valluvar & Stowe Francis are part of the independent hip-hop music band called Thara Local Pasanga, shortly called 'TLP'. Here's the song:

Talking about KYN Records, 'Puncher Aana Life'u' is their 2nd release and their 1st release was Hello Kekudha' song featuring TeeJay Arunasalam and Robert Sargunam.

Before Puncher Aana Life'u', Mc Valluvar released 10+ independent songs, among which 'Kathir' and 'Enga Vibe' received good reception. 'Puncher Aana Life'u' is a HipHop song and the lyrics talk about motivating someone to move forward from the lowest point of their life to the top through their talent by ignoring the negativity.

The official audio was released on 22nd July, 2022 and the music video was released on 11th September, 2022. As of now, it crossed 120K+ Views on YouTube.

'Puncher Aana Life'u Credits:

Artists - Mc Valluvar & Stowe Francis

Music Label - KYN Records