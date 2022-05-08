    For Quick Alerts
      Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan To Throw A Wedding Reception In Maldives: Reports

      Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the highly popular actress-filmmaker pair of Tamil cinema, are finally all set to enter wedlock. If the reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to tie the knot on June 9, 2022, at Tirupati temple. Now, the sources close to the star couple have dropped a major hint about their wedding reception.

      If the reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to throw a lavish wedding reception for their close friends from the film industry in the Maldives. The lady superstar and talented filmmaker want to celebrate their union in the most unique way possible, and this is the reason behind their decision to throw a destination party.

      Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan To Throw A Wedding Reception In The Maldives: Reports

      As reported earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding ceremony will be a strictly traditional affair that will be attended by family members and a few close friends. The much-in-love couple reportedly wants to get married in a simple and intimate ceremony, as both of them are extremely private people.

      Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara might release a joint press statement announcing their wedding, once everything is finalised. Even though the filmmaker has been vocal about their relationship on his official social media handles, he is remaining tight-lipped over the reports regarding a possible June wedding, that has been circulating on social media.

