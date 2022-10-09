Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys Via Surrogacy, Share First Pictures

Nayanthara and Vignesh, who got married on June 9 this year, have become parents to twin sons. Vignesh took to Twitter to announce the news whilst sharing the first pictures of their newborn babies. It must be noted that the couple dated for almost several years before tying the knot and have embraced parenthood via surrogacy.

In the picture shared in their heartfelt post, we see Nayanthara and Vignesh kissing the feet of their twins. However, the couple has refrained from revealing the faces of the little ones. Vignesh shared the adorable pic and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”

He went on to add, “We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic).”

As soon as the couple announced the news, fans and industry friends took to the comments section to drop congratulatory messages for the new parents. Check out the post HERE

For the unversed, actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot earlier this year in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Chennai. The intimate wedding was attended by many celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

Raja Raja Cholan Is Not Hindu – Kamal Haasan On Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie & Vetrimaaran’s Controversial Speech

Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi Trailer: This Is What Celebs Had To Say

Post tying the knot, the couple jetted off to Thailand. Their wedding documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will be out on Netflix soon.