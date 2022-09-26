Ponniyin Selvan 1 Pre-Booking Update From USA: $x00K Mark Crossed

Ponniyin
Selvan
1's
team
took
their
time
to
start
promoting
the
film,
but
once
they
began,
they
have
been
going
non-stop.
The
results
have
already
started
to
show.
The
recent
unofficial
update
about
the
pre-booking
business
in
the
US,
mentions
that
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
has
crossed
the
500k
dollars
mark,
and
an
overall
business
of
over
1
million
dollars
is
a
certainty.
The
tweet
praised
the
planning
and
effort
of
the
US
distributors.
The
tweet
added
that
about
95
percent
of
the
numbers
have
come
for
the
Tamil
version
of
the
film,
and
maybe
more
effort
on
the
Telugu
front
could
help
boost
the
numbers
even
further.
One
person
had
commented
under
the
tweet
that
there
is
no
interest
as
there
are
no
Telugu
stars.
A
person
responded
to
that
saying
people
from
the
rest
of
the
country
did
not
have
this
perspective
about
Bahubali
or
KGF.
It's
not
clear
whether
the
commenter
was
aware
that
KGF
was
not
a
Telugu
film.
Putting
that
aside,
it
is
true
that
irrespective
of
the
people
involved
in
the
team,
films
need
to
be
taken
on
their
merit,
which
goes
for
any
film
releasing
anywhere.
However,
while
the
current
advance
booking
numbers
suggest
how
excited
the
Tamil
audience
are
about
the
film,
it
does
not
necessarily
mean
that
the
Telugu
audience
are
not
excited
at
all.
The
box
office
numbers
would
offer
a
more
clear
picture
of
the
film's
reach
across
the
country.