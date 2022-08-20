Thiruchitrambalam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush Scores Another Hit With This Drama!

Actor
Dhanush's
latest
romantic
comedy
musical
entertainer
Thiruchithrambalam
hit
the
screens
on
August
18
with
positive
reviews.
The
movie
stars
Nithya
Menen,
Raashi
Khanna,
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
three
female
leads
in
the
movie
opposite
Dhanush.
After
a
series
of
direct
OTT
releases,
Dhanush's
Thiruchitrambalam
opened
in
the
theatres
after
a
very
long
time.
The
actor
is
back
in
his
form
with
the
success
of
the
film.
The
movie
is
touted
to
be
a
feel-good
family
drama
that
has
Dhanush
portray
the
titular
role.
He
was
seen
as
a
delivery
driver.
He
falls
in
love
with
two
women
and
his
female
best
friend
helps
him
navigate
through
life,
which
is
precisely
the
crux
of
the
film.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Thiruchithrambalam
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
11
Crore
Gross
Day
2:
Rs
10
Crore
Gross
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
21
Crore
Thiruchitrambalam
is
raving
reviews
for
the
ensemble
cast
and
their
performances.
Anirudh
has
rendered
some
beautiful
melodies
for
the
film
and
its
background
music
helped
in
elevating
the
film's
romantic
comedy
narration.
The
film
stars
Prakash
Raj,
Bharathi
Raja,
Munishkanth,
Sriranjani,
Stunt
Silva,
Aranthangi,
and
VJ
Pappu
among
others.
The
film
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
Dhanush
and
Mithran
R
Jawahar
after
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini.
Kalanithi
Maran
produced
the
movie
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner.
The
cinematography
is
handled
by
Om
Prakash
and
GK
Prasanna
edited
the
film.
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Pictures
distributed
the
movie.