      Bharathiraja's Health Update: The Filmmaker Shifted To Another Hospital, Says Reports

      Bharathiraja, the veteran filmmaker-turned-actor has been admitted to hospital due to undisclosed health issues. As per the reports, Bharathiraja had fainted at the Chennai airport when he was traveling to Madurai, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per the latest reports, the senior filmmaker is now shifted to another hospital.

      According to the reports published by Indiaglitz, the 79-year-old has been shifted to a renowned private hospital in Chennai, for advanced treatments. Even though this new update on Bharathiraja's health has left the cine-goers worried, the sources suggest that the filmmaker-actor is on the road to recovery.

      Earlier while addressing the media Bharathiraja's son Manoj Bharathi had revealed that his father was suffering from severe dehydration issues. If the latest reports are to be believed, the busy work schedule and indigestion have taken a toll on the veteran director's health. The reports published by Indiaglitz suggest that the actor-filmmaker might remain in the hospital until he recovers completely.

      Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 20:55 [IST]
