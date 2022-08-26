Bharathiraja's Health Update: The Filmmaker Shifted To Another Hospital, Says Reports

Bharathiraja,
the
veteran
filmmaker-turned-actor
has
been
admitted
to
hospital
due
to
undisclosed
health
issues.
As
per
the
reports,
Bharathiraja
had
fainted
at
the
Chennai
airport
when
he
was
traveling
to
Madurai,
and
was
immediately
rushed
to
the
hospital.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
the
senior
filmmaker
is
now
shifted
to
another
hospital.
According
to
the
reports
published
by
Indiaglitz,
the
79-year-old
has
been
shifted
to
a
renowned
private
hospital
in
Chennai,
for
advanced
treatments.
Even
though
this
new
update
on
Bharathiraja's
health
has
left
the
cine-goers
worried,
the
sources
suggest
that
the
filmmaker-actor
is
on
the
road
to
recovery.
Earlier
while
addressing
the
media
Bharathiraja's
son
Manoj
Bharathi
had
revealed
that
his
father
was
suffering
from
severe
dehydration
issues.
If
the
latest
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
busy
work
schedule
and
indigestion
have
taken
a
toll
on
the
veteran
director's
health.
The
reports
published
by
Indiaglitz
suggest
that
the
actor-filmmaker
might
remain
in
the
hospital
until
he
recovers
completely.