Thiruchitrambalam Release Date: The Dhanush Starrer To Hit The Theatres In July?

Thiruchitrambalam, the much-awaited Dhanush starrer is currently in the final stages of its production. The movie, which marks Dhanush's second collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar, is touted to be a romantic comedy. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have now finalised a release date for Thiruchitrambalam.

According to the latest updates, the makers are planning to release the much-awaited project by the end of July 2022, mostly on leading man Dhanush's birthday weekend. In that case, the Mithran Jawahar directorial might get a grand theatrical release on July 27 or 28 of this year. However, an official announcement on the same will be made only after things get finalised.

As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor will be romancing three leading ladies in the Mithran Jawahar directorial. Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie, which reportedly revolves around the central character's journey to find the right life partner.

Along with Dhanush and the three leading ladies, Thiruchitrambalam will also star senior actor Prakash Raj and veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja in the pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed songs and original score for the Mithran Jawahar directorial. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.