A R Rahman Birthday Special: Evolution Of Isai Puyal Who Chose Music And Love!

A R Rahman stepped down from the same Oscars stage after honoring his mother and Tamil, emphatically telling the world how important it is for an artist to remember his roots.

In March 2009, moments after the entire Indian wish for Rahman to win an Oscar came true, AR Rahman, along with his award-winning hand, described his winning philosophy in simple terms.

"Throughout my life there were two options in front of me, love and hate, and I chose love. So I stand here."

Today is the birthday of AR Rahman, who made the country proud by saying that 'I won the Oscar with love' in the film industry, where competition and jealousy will knock you down!

Rahman's passion for Tamil was not born out of opportunism, today or yesterday. Rahman wants to make his mother tongue proud through his music as well. When Marian's hit song 'Innum Konja Nerm Irunthaa Thaan Enna?' was sung in charming Tamil by Punjabi singers, Rahman got excited by saying "Tamizh is spreading in Punjab" from his official Twitter account.

Rahman has never compromised himself on any of the traits that a passionate artiste should possess in his path to success. He never failed to improve himself by learning new technologies while holding on to his roots including Tamil language and Islam.

This is the very first reason for him to get hold of audience and music lovers for generations. It feels so good when 2k kids chanted 'Ponni Nathi Parkanume'.

Rahman, who is a practicing Muslim, is also an exemplary father who equally supports the choices of his daughter Khadija, who wears a full hijab, and another daughter, Razima, who does not wear a hijab.

Rahman's performance of screen music through Qawwali, a Sufi form of music, was a new peak. 'Kun Faya Kun' featured in the movie 'Rock Star' is one of the songs of this century!

Rahman's voice, which sounded like a unique style with 'Marhaba...' in the film Kadhalan continued to keep us thrilled till 'Adangatha Ratinathil Erikitu...' song from the film Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu released in 2022.

In today's environment where many artistes are forced to express their political stance, hearty birthday wishes to Rahman, who clearly grasps everything like language, nation, identity, and provides the best music experience to his fans!