A R Rahman Birthday Special: Evolution Of Isai Puyal Who Chose Music And Love!

A
R
Rahman
stepped
down
from
the
same
Oscars
stage
after
honoring
his
mother
and
Tamil,
emphatically
telling
the
world
how
important
it
is
for
an
artist
to
remember
his
roots.
In
March
2009,
moments
after
the
entire
Indian
wish
for
Rahman
to
win
an
Oscar
came
true,
AR
Rahman,
along
with
his
award-winning
hand,
described
his
winning
philosophy
in
simple
terms.
"Throughout
my
life
there
were
two
options
in
front
of
me,
love
and
hate,
and
I
chose
love.
So
I
stand
here."
Today
is
the
birthday
of
AR
Rahman,
who
made
the
country
proud
by
saying
that
'I
won
the
Oscar
with
love'
in
the
film
industry,
where
competition
and
jealousy
will
knock
you
down!
Rahman's
passion
for
Tamil
was
not
born
out
of
opportunism,
today
or
yesterday.
Rahman
wants
to
make
his
mother
tongue
proud
through
his
music
as
well.
When
Marian's
hit
song
'Innum
Konja
Nerm
Irunthaa
Thaan
Enna?'
was
sung
in
charming
Tamil
by
Punjabi
singers,
Rahman
got
excited
by
saying
"Tamizh
is
spreading
in
Punjab" from
his
official
Twitter
account.
Rahman
has
never
compromised
himself
on
any
of
the
traits
that
a
passionate
artiste
should
possess
in
his
path
to
success.
He
never
failed
to
improve
himself
by
learning
new
technologies
while
holding
on
to
his
roots
including
Tamil
language
and
Islam.
This
is
the
very
first
reason
for
him
to
get
hold
of
audience
and
music
lovers
for
generations.
It
feels
so
good
when
2k
kids
chanted
'Ponni
Nathi
Parkanume'.
Rahman,
who
is
a
practicing
Muslim,
is
also
an
exemplary
father
who
equally
supports
the
choices
of
his
daughter
Khadija,
who
wears
a
full
hijab,
and
another
daughter,
Razima,
who
does
not
wear
a
hijab.
Rahman's
performance
of
screen
music
through
Qawwali,
a
Sufi
form
of
music,
was
a
new
peak.
'Kun
Faya
Kun' featured
in
the
movie
'Rock
Star'
is
one
of
the
songs
of
this
century!
Rahman's
voice,
which
sounded
like
a
unique
style
with
'Marhaba...'
in
the
film
Kadhalan
continued
to
keep
us
thrilled
till
'Adangatha
Ratinathil
Erikitu...'
song
from
the
film
Vendhu
Thanindathu
Kaadu
released
in
2022.
In
today's
environment
where
many
artistes
are
forced
to
express
their
political
stance,
hearty
birthday
wishes
to
Rahman,
who
clearly
grasps
everything
like
language,
nation,
identity,
and
provides
the
best
music
experience
to
his
fans!
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8:53 [IST]