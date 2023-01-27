Judo Ratnam Passes Away: Popular Stunt Master Who Choreographed Fights For 40 Rajinikanth Films Dies!

MGR
To
Rajinikanth
Since
the
days
of
MGR
and
Shivaji,
there
is
a
separate
fan
base
for
fight
scenes
in
Tamil
cinema.
In
that
way,
Judo
KK
Ratnam,
who
has
been
working
with
the
leading
actors
in
Tamil
cinema
for
the
past
40
years,
has
impressed
the
fans
with
his
ability
to
set
up
fight
scenes
for
Kamal
Haasan,
Rajinikanth
and
others.
The
news
that
he
passed
away
at
the
age
of
95
is
currently
going
viral
on
social
media.
Native
is
Kudiatham
He
belongs
to
Kudiatham
in
Melur
district.
He
made
his
screen
debut
with
the
film
Thamaraikulam
released
in
1959.
After
that,
he
became
a
fighting
coach
through
the
film
Oruvan,
which
was
released
in
the
same
year.
He
has
worked
as
a
stunt
director
in
the
films
of
MGR,
Sivaji,
Kamal,
Rajinikanth,
T
Rajendar,
Sathyaraj
and
almost
every
single
hero
who
acted
in
those
days.
More
Than
40
films
With
Rajinikanth
And
he
has
been
the
stunt
director
of
more
than
1500
films
not
only
in
Tamil
films
but
also
in
Telugu,
Malayalam
and
Hindi.
Thalapathy
Dinesh,
Super
Subparayan,
Jaguar
Thangam,
Pepsi
Vijayan,
who
are
currently
very
popular
in
the
cinema,
are
the
people
who
have
worked
with
him.
And
he
has
worked
with
more
than
40
films
starring
Rajinikanth,
the
superstar
of
Tamil
cinema.
Dies
At
The
Age
Of
95
He
was
a
stunt
trainer
in
many
films,
and
lastly
he
played
the
role
of
a
villain
in
the
film
Thalainagaram,
directed
by
Suraj.
Sundar
C
was
the
protagonist
and
actress
Jyothirmayi
was
the
heroine
in
the
film.
In
addition
to
this,
the
film
starred
Vaigai
Puyal
Vadivelu,
Prakash
Raj,
Mayil
Samy,
Mano
Bala,
Sonia,
KS
Ravikumar
in
lead
roles
and
was
well
received
by
the
fans.
At
this
stage,
he
was
living
in
Chennai
and
after
taking
a
break
from
the
film
industry,
he
returned
to
his
hometown,
Gudiatham
Taranampet
and
came
to
Gudiatham.
He
was
95
years
old
and
passed
away
today
due
to
old
age.
Celebrities
in
the
film
industry
are
condoling
his
death.
Deepest
condolences
to
his
family
from
behind
talkies
news
media.
It
is
also
noteworthy
that
he
is
95
years
old
and
has
17
children.