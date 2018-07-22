 »   »   »  'Thodari' Movie Review & Rating: Just Short Of A Pleasant Journey!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Dhanush, Keerthi Suresh, Imman Annachi, Ganesh Venkatraman, Thambi Ramaiah Director: Prabhu Solomon

Dhanush's much awaited thriller Thodari chugged along into cinema halls across Tamil Nadu today. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was expected to be a treat for moviegoers and fans. Continue reading our review to know if Thodari is indeed a treat to its passengers.

Bankrolled by TG Thiyagarajan and Prabhu Solomon under Sathya Jyothi Films and God Pictures, Thodari has Keerthi Suresh paired opposite to Dhanush.



Thodari Plot:

One of the main drawbacks of this film is its poor storyline that lacks guidance. After deciding to dish out a thriller on the lines of Unstoppable, Prabhu seems to have committed the cardinal sin of incorporating a host of preposterous sequences which slows down this supposedly fast moving train.



When Dhanush, a pantry worker, finds himself in the midst of officials, trying to save the day by averting a major crisis, his romance with Keerthi Suresh on top of a train travelling at 90 Kmph hardly makes sense.



Action sequences too, looks a tad over-the-top and the lousiness is well supported by some poor visual effects.



when all is said and done, how Dhanush and Keerthi survive and thrive in this hazardous situation forms the crux of Thodari.



Performances:

Dhanush has underplayed his character well and is one of the few bright spots of this film. On the flip side, Keerthi's expressions could've been even more subtle, which would've made her act look natural.



Among the supporting cast, Radha Ravi stands out as he brings in all his experience to present a neat performance.



Comedians Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah are disappointing as their attempt to make the audience laugh works only in parts.



Technicalities:

While the first half is average in terms of its ability to keep the viewers hooked, second half might test your patience as it becomes a lengthier journey than expected.



Cinematography by Vetrivel Mahendran is one of the positives and so is Imman's background score. Vetrivel's impressive and daring work is apparent as Thodari houses some eye-pleasing visuals.



LVK Doss' editing is up to the mark on many occasions. Only if he had used his virtual scissors more often to reduce the length of Thodari, it could've perhaps been a different film.



Overall View:

Thodari is watchable for its fine performance from Dhanush and some exhilarating camera work, well supported by decent music. But, it could've been a lot better with better execution by Prabhu Solomon.



