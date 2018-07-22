English
 »   »   »  'Thodari' Movie Review & Rating: Just Short Of A Pleasant Journey!

'Thodari' Movie Review & Rating: Just Short Of A Pleasant Journey!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Dhanush, Keerthi Suresh, Imman Annachi, Ganesh Venkatraman, Thambi Ramaiah
    Director: Prabhu Solomon

    Dhanush's much awaited thriller Thodari chugged along into cinema halls across Tamil Nadu today. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was expected to be a treat for moviegoers and fans. Continue reading our review to know if Thodari is indeed a treat to its passengers.

    Bankrolled by TG Thiyagarajan and Prabhu Solomon under Sathya Jyothi Films and God Pictures, Thodari has Keerthi Suresh paired opposite to Dhanush.

    Dhanush & Keerthi In Thodari

    Thodari Plot:

    One of the main drawbacks of this film is its poor storyline that lacks guidance. After deciding to dish out a thriller on the lines of Unstoppable, Prabhu seems to have committed the cardinal sin of incorporating a host of preposterous sequences which slows down this supposedly fast moving train.

    When Dhanush, a pantry worker, finds himself in the midst of officials, trying to save the day by averting a major crisis, his romance with Keerthi Suresh on top of a train travelling at 90 Kmph hardly makes sense.

    Action sequences too, looks a tad over-the-top and the lousiness is well supported by some poor visual effects.

    when all is said and done, how Dhanush and Keerthi survive and thrive in this hazardous situation forms the crux of Thodari.

    Performances:

    Dhanush has underplayed his character well and is one of the few bright spots of this film. On the flip side, Keerthi's expressions could've been even more subtle, which would've made her act look natural.

    Among the supporting cast, Radha Ravi stands out as he brings in all his experience to present a neat performance.

    Comedians Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah are disappointing as their attempt to make the audience laugh works only in parts.

    Technicalities:

    While the first half is average in terms of its ability to keep the viewers hooked, second half might test your patience as it becomes a lengthier journey than expected.

    Cinematography by Vetrivel Mahendran is one of the positives and so is Imman's background score. Vetrivel's impressive and daring work is apparent as Thodari houses some eye-pleasing visuals.

    LVK Doss' editing is up to the mark on many occasions. Only if he had used his virtual scissors more often to reduce the length of Thodari, it could've perhaps been a different film.

    Overall View:

    Thodari is watchable for its fine performance from Dhanush and some exhilarating camera work, well supported by decent music. But, it could've been a lot better with better execution by Prabhu Solomon.

    Also Read: SHOCKER: Soundarya Rajinikanth & Ashwin Decide To Part Ways?

    Read more about: dhanush
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue