 »   »   » Annadurai Movie Review

Vijay Antony is back in action with the film Annadurai, which is one of the big releases of the days. Directed by G Sreenivasan, Annadurai is expected to be yet another different attempt from Vijay Antony.

Plot



Annadurai narrates the story of siblings named Annadurai and Thambidurai. Annadurai, the main protagonist of the film is the elder one and he works with a textile firm whereas Thambidurai works as physical a trainer. Both Annadurai and Thambidurai are poles apart, as far as character is comcerned and the movie narrates the story of their bondage, rivalry and much more.



Popular Malayalam actress Jewel Mary makes her debut in Kollywood with Annadurai and the actress will be seen playing the leading lady. Debutante Diana Champika is also making an entry to Kollywood with Annadurai.



Vijay Antony himself has handled the music department of the movie. Interestingly, the musician-turned-actor also makes his debut as an Editor with Annadurai.



