 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Karan Patel Will Be Re-entering The House; Not As A Moderator, But A Guest This Time!

Bigg Boss 12 is only getting better by the day! Until now, the show has successfully delivered several factors to the viewers. There have been decent amount of fights, gossips and laughter. The makers have left no stone unturned with respect to keeping the show alive by bringing in some of the most interesting personalities on the show. The season 12 of Bigg Boss has already been graced by many former Bigg Boss fames, which includes Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani.

Previously, Karan Patel too had been in to the house as a moderator along with Shilpa Shinde. According to the latest reports, Karan will be entering the show yet again, bit this time only as a guest. The reports are also saying that he will be accompanied by the Love Yatri lead actors. The trio will assign certain tasks to the inmates.

Seems like it is going to be fun to know what the inmates have to say about the guests. The last time Karan Patel was on the show, he was subjected to a lot of praising. Dipika Kaka compared him to the Bollywood stars Salman and Shahrukh Khan. Whereas, Karanvir Bohra went on to say that he is one of the most humble and strong-headed people he's come across.

Are you excite to watch these stars inside the glass house? Let us know in the comments below!

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Graced By Love Yatri Stars; Salman Khan Does Garba On Indian Idol 10!