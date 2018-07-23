 »   »  Is Hina Khan In Trouble For Filming Air Hostess Secretly? Says Priyank Sharma Had A Crush On Her!

She Did It Because Priyank Had A Crush

Yesterday, July 22, 2018, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a video that showed an air hostess who was on duty in the flight Hina and Priyank were travelling on. She captioned the video saying, "Lol @priyanksharmaaa 🤣🤣🤣 Guys it's a must watch.. And plz don't be judgemental.. it's just a joke.." - (sic)

Fans Responded Saying...

Though the video was shot on a humerous note, it didn't go well with fans, who questioned Hina's ethics for such an act. Whie some fans expressed disappointment saying, "Ye kya chutiyapa hai 😋😋", a few laughed it off. "Dat girl is damn smart i must say... Priyank should learn more how to impress a girl.. 😂 😂" - (sic), one fan said.

Will Hina Face Charges?

Though no official complaints have been filed against Hina, her actions could land her in trouble. Previously a passenger on a domestic flight was booked under the Kerala Police in August 2016, for posting a video of an air hostess dozing off mid air. We need to wait and see if Hina could land in a similar legal trouble.

Hina's Alleged Jewellery Fraud

Just a few days back, Hina was accused of cheating a jewellery brand by not returning the ornaments worth 12 lakhs! Apparently, the jewellery brand has even sent a legal notice and has given her 15 days' time to return the jewellery. However, Hina khan brushed off the allegations made against her saying her assistants lost the jewellery. She has even demanded an apology from the brand for wrongly blaming her.

The Outfit Controversy

When Hina Khan wore a certain outfit while attending an event for children suffering from cancer, she was subjected to intense criticism and trolling. She was called names for dressing 'inappropriately' for the event. As usual, the actress refrained from acknowledging the comments.

During Hina's Stint On Bigg Boss

One of the reasons Hina came to be known through Bigg Boss was for bold statements. Some of her statements included, "I know the South filmmakers want their heroines to gain weight and flaunt their bulging figures. I was offered two films which I refused because they asked me to gain weight." and "Aapko pata pata hai kaise chalta hai ki kisne khareede hue hain followers...view se pata chalta hai... Sunny has many million followers... but then when she posts a video, she gets only 10,000 and 20,000 views. Mere ek video chat pe not less than 80,000 comments hote hain."