English
 »   »  Is Hina Khan In Trouble For Filming Air Hostess Secretly? Says Priyank Sharma Had A Crush On Her!

Is Hina Khan In Trouble For Filming Air Hostess Secretly? Says Priyank Sharma Had A Crush On Her!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Former Bigg Boss contestant and television acrtess Hina Khan seems to enjoy being involved in controversies. Not once or twice, but the actress has been in the news several times for her actions. To add on to that, Hina Khan yet again did something for her bestie Priyank Sharma that could land her in legal trouble. It all started when Hina Khan secretly filmed an air hostess and posted the video on her Instagram handle, inviting trouble! Read below to know the consequences of Hina's actions!

    She Did It Because Priyank Had A Crush

    Yesterday, July 22, 2018, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a video that showed an air hostess who was on duty in the flight Hina and Priyank were travelling on. She captioned the video saying, "Lol @priyanksharmaaa 🤣🤣🤣 Guys it's a must watch.. And plz don't be judgemental.. it's just a joke.." - (sic)

    Fans Responded Saying...

    Though the video was shot on a humerous note, it didn't go well with fans, who questioned Hina's ethics for such an act. Whie some fans expressed disappointment saying, "Ye kya chutiyapa hai 😋😋", a few laughed it off. "Dat girl is damn smart i must say... Priyank should learn more how to impress a girl.. 😂 😂" - (sic), one fan said.

    Will Hina Face Charges?

    Though no official complaints have been filed against Hina, her actions could land her in trouble. Previously a passenger on a domestic flight was booked under the Kerala Police in August 2016, for posting a video of an air hostess dozing off mid air. We need to wait and see if Hina could land in a similar legal trouble.

    Hina's Alleged Jewellery Fraud

    Just a few days back, Hina was accused of cheating a jewellery brand by not returning the ornaments worth 12 lakhs! Apparently, the jewellery brand has even sent a legal notice and has given her 15 days' time to return the jewellery. However, Hina khan brushed off the allegations made against her saying her assistants lost the jewellery. She has even demanded an apology from the brand for wrongly blaming her.

    The Outfit Controversy

    When Hina Khan wore a certain outfit while attending an event for children suffering from cancer, she was subjected to intense criticism and trolling. She was called names for dressing 'inappropriately' for the event. As usual, the actress refrained from acknowledging the comments.

    During Hina's Stint On Bigg Boss

    One of the reasons Hina came to be known through Bigg Boss was for bold statements. Some of her statements included, "I know the South filmmakers want their heroines to gain weight and flaunt their bulging figures. I was offered two films which I refused because they asked me to gain weight." and "Aapko pata pata hai kaise chalta hai ki kisne khareede hue hain followers...view se pata chalta hai... Sunny has many million followers... but then when she posts a video, she gets only 10,000 and 20,000 views. Mere ek video chat pe not less than 80,000 comments hote hain."

    Also Read -Ekta Kapoor Shares Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Teaser, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy & Others Wish Luck!

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue