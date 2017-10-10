 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 To End Soon; Erica Fernandes Shares Picture

Sony TV's popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2 will soon come to an end. Although the viewers are aware that the show will end soon as it is a finite series, the fans will be disappointed as they will not be able to watch their favourite jodi, Dev and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) on-screen.
Here are a few pictures from the last day the shoot. . .
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes shared a picture and wrote, "Counting days ...Last few days on set."
Vidvaan Sharma
Erica's on-screen son, Vidvaan Sharma's page also shared a picture from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "#lastdaypic... will cherish these memories forever😍 #aliyashah @iam_ejf @pragyajjain @sanjayonline21 @sahibasanjay."
3 Musketeers
Vidvaan's page also shared another picture and wrote, "Surprise Visit of my Big-B on the last day on #sets..Bacha party had fun.. #3musketeers @vidhaan_sharma_official @pragyajjain @aliashah2156."
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2
Earlier, the channel had disappointed fans by abruptly ending the show. But the channel decided to bring back the show because of public demand.