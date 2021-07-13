Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Roop Durgapal On Doing Special Appearance In Erica & Shaheer's Show

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, which stars Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar, in the lead roles was premiered yesterday (July 12). Fans were super happy to see their favourite couple and welcomed Dev and Sonkashi. In the first episode, we saw Dev and Sonakshi's friend Natasha (played by Roop Durgapal) introducing their characters and giving advice to Sona to not let go the spark from their relationship, and added that she has learnt a lot about love and relationship from them.

While talking to Tellychakker, Roop revealed how she reacted when makers approached her for the opening episode.

Roop told the entertainment portal, "Oh it's been lovely. I was pleasantly surprised with the producers for giving me an opportunity to open the show in a special appearance which is a friendly appearance and ofcourse the role is the same positive, lively and very confident girl Natasha who's also a business woman. This continues and this time Natasha has become friends. Earlier, in the previous season, Natasha was engaged to get married but her partner left Natasha. Being mature and understanding girl that she is, she does not take it to the heart and follows the path of love watching Dev and Sonakshi's love."

Regarding her bond with Shaheer and Erica, in an interview with another portal, she said that it was a delight to work with them and called them brilliant actors. She spoke about the bond she shared with KRPKAB team.

The actress was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "It's a delight to work with Shaheer and Erica again. They're brilliant actors. I remember talking to them endlessly when we met. It didn't feel like we were shooting after a gap. The entire team of KRPKAB is quite happy-go-lucky and jovial so it's great to work with them. I'm very grateful to the producers Yash and Mamta for thinking of getting me make an appearance in the third instalment of the show."