Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER: Sanjana Proposes Dev In His Home; Sonakshi Sees The Drama

Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani is keeping the audience hooked with its interesting track. Well, in the upcoming episodes the viewers will see a big twist in the show which will further affect Dev and Sonakshi's married life and their family as well.

It's not news that Dev and Sonakshi are struggling in their married life, but what will come as a big shock is that Sanjana will confess her love for Dev.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will see that Sanjana comes to visit Dev at his home. She goes down on her knees and recites a beautiful poem. While Dev will be left surprised on hearing all that, she would next say something that he never expected. She will go on to express her love for Dev which leaves Dev in complete shock.

What's more? Sonakshi too witnesses all this. How will she react to it? What will Dev tell Sanjana? Lastly, where will Sanjana's obsession lead her to? To know what happens next keep watching, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani.

Produced under Yash and Mamta's Beyond Dreams Entertainment, the show features Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Moon Banerjee, Sana Amin Sheikh, Mushtaq Khan, Prerna Panwar, to name a few.