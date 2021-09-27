Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER: Sanjana Proposes Dev In His Home; Sonakshi Sees The Drama

Yash
and
Mamta
Patnaik's
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
-
Nayi
Kahani
is
keeping
the
audience
hooked
with
its
interesting
track.
Well,
in
the
upcoming
episodes
the
viewers
will
see
a
big
twist
in
the
show
which
will
further
affect
Dev
and
Sonakshi's
married
life
and
their
family
as
well.
It's
not
news
that
Dev
and
Sonakshi
are
struggling
in
their
married
life,
but
what
will
come
as
a
big
shock
is
that
Sanjana
will
confess
her
love
for
Dev.
In
the
upcoming
episodes,
the
audience
will
see
that
Sanjana
comes
to
visit
Dev
at
his
home.
She
goes
down
on
her
knees
and
recites
a
beautiful
poem.
While
Dev
will
be
left
surprised
on
hearing
all
that,
she
would
next
say
something
that
he
never
expected.
She
will
go
on
to
express
her
love
for
Dev
which
leaves
Dev
in
complete
shock.
What's
more?
Sonakshi
too
witnesses
all
this.
How
will
she
react
to
it?
What
will
Dev
tell
Sanjana?
Lastly,
where
will
Sanjana's
obsession
lead
her
to?
To
know
what
happens
next
keep
watching,
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
-
Nayi
Kahani.
Produced
under
Yash
and
Mamta's
Beyond
Dreams
Entertainment,
the
show
features
Shaheer
Sheikh,
Erica
Fernandes,
Supriya
Pilgaonkar,
Moon
Banerjee,
Sana
Amin
Sheikh,
Mushtaq
Khan,
Prerna
Panwar,
to
name
a
few.