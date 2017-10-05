 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Tanya Sharma Is NOT Doing A Show With Parth Samthaan!

There were reports of Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Tanya Sharma and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyanactor, Parth Samthaan have been roped in for Rashmi Sharma's new show. It was said that the show is based on the Bollywood film, 2 States. The audiences were also eager to watch the duo on screen.

But, Tanya has refuted the reports. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Right now I am looking for good roles to perform but there were false rumours of me doing a show along with Parth for Rashmi Ma'am's show. It's not true at all. It came to me as a surprise initially."

The actress further adds, "I really want to do something strong and different. I'm keen of doing a fiction show based on a love story. But let's see what future has stored in for me."

Tanya had impressed the audiences with her role Meera (Gopi's daughter) on Saath Nibhana Saathiya that went off air recently. On the other hand, Parth was seen on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra. Currently, he is busy with his Bollywood project.

Well, we think the fans have to wait for some more time to watch the actors on-screen.