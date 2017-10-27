 »   »   » Udaan: Oh No! Paras Arora Quits The Show; Vivaan To Die!

Paras Arora, who plays the role of Vivaan on the show Udaan, has quit the show! It comes as a surprise to the viewers. A few hours ago, Paras took to social media and thanked the makers of the show and the fans for supporting him.
Apparently, Paras had stopped shooting 10 days back itself. He feels that there is nothing much to explore as everything has been done to shape up the character.
“It Was A Mutual Decision”
The actor was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It has been almost 10 days that I have stopped shooting for the show. Whatever could be done to shape up the character was already implemented and there was nothing left which could help the character grow. It was a mutual decision."
“All Good Things Come To An End!”
Sharing a picture Paras wrote, "They say all good things come to an end so it has ended for me as well . Still trying to accept the fact I will be no longer going to be on the sets of udaan..I will not be able to play Vivaan anymore..."
Paras Thanks Udaan Team
Paras further wrote, "It was a wonderful experience working with udaan team n the producers @guroudev @dhavaljgada and @colorstv giving me the opportunity to play vivaan, I loved playing all the shades of Vivaan."
Paras Thanks Fans & Actors
The actor concluded, "A big hug and lots of love to all the lovers . Thank you for a beautiful team 😘😘🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️@meera.deosthale @vijayendrakumeria @vidhiipandya @pawansahu11 @ginny_virdi_malhi @saideodhar @rajivkumarofficial @vandana_s_."