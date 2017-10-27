 »   »   » Udaan: Oh No! Paras Arora Quits The Show; Vivaan To Die!

Paras Arora, who plays the role of Vivaan on the show Udaan, has quit the show! It comes as a surprise to the viewers. A few hours ago, Paras took to social media and thanked the makers of the show and the fans for supporting him.

Apparently, Paras had stopped shooting 10 days back itself. He feels that there is nothing much to explore as everything has been done to shape up the character.