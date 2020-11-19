Udaan Actress Sheetal Pandya Plans To Quit Acting Post Wedding

Recently, Sheetal Pandya, who was seen in popular shows like Udaan and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, had a court marriage. As per a TOI report, she got married to her childhood friend and doctor fiancé Abhishek Bhattacharya. The news surprised many as she had announced that she is getting married on November 20. The actress opened up about her secret court marriage and also revealed that she plans to bid adieu to acting after wedding.

When asked why she kept her court marriage a secret, she said, "We settled for a court marriage on November 13 since we had to submit a marriage certificate to initiate my visa formalities to shift to Leicester, United Kingdom with Abhishek. However, I will consider my November 20 wedding to be my actual wedding date because that is when we will get married traditionally in Mumbai. The wedding is happening at a five-star hotel in Goregaon and I will dress up as a Bengali bride."

Apparently, Abhishek is a doctor in UK and she will be moving there with him post wedding. She also revealed that she plans to bid goodbye to acting and wants to pursue teaching and learning dance instead.

She said, "I want to make dance videos and will complete my Kathak course online. I am also keen to explore other personal interests, which I couldn't due to my shooting schedules. I am planning to take up screen writing workshops, too. Since I won't be in India, I will not be able to pursue acting in daily soaps, but I would love to explore other mediums."

We are sure that her fans will miss her. However, we wish her good luck as she is all set to begin new journey.

