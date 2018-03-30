 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar Finally Comes Out In Open; Reveals His Family Mentally Harassed Him!

Related Articles
According to the reports comedian Siddharth Sagar, who was seen on shows like, Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China and made a brief appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been missing from the last four months. His friends were unable to get in touch with him.
It was said that the comedian didn't share a good rapport with his mother and she was interested in the young star's money. Somi, who claimed to be his close friend, had shared a post on Facebook, but she later deleted it.
Siddharth Parents’ Contradictory Statements
Recently, Somi revealed to Spotboye that Siddharth is fine. While his mother said that he was suffering from dengue, his father confessed that his son was missing as he had taken a few steps to correct his son.
Siddharth Sagar Comes Out In The Open
His parents' contradictory statements left us confused. Now, Siddharth himself has come out in open to reveal as to why he was missing. Siddharth shared a video and wrote, "right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days." - (sic)
Why The Comedian Went Missing?
In the video, Siddharth said, "Mujhe bahot sare call aye media aur mere doston se, jaane ke liye ki mein theek hun ki nahi, mein kaha par hoon, mein kysa hun. Mein abhi bahot pareshani se guzra hun (I have been getting calls from media and friends, who are concerned about me and want to know how and where I am. I have been going through a tough time)." - (sic)
Siddharth Was Mentally Harassed!
"Meri family ke khilaf meine NC ki thi, jiske vajeh se unhone mujhe bohot sare problems create kiye aur mein mentally bahot harass hua hun. Mein bahot chezon se pareshani se nikla hun (I had filed NC against my family as they created a lot of problem and I was also mentally harassed by them)." - (sic)
More Details To Be Revealed Soon!
"Abhi mein jis jaheh par hun, unhone mereko bahot support kiya, bahot help kiya. Mein media ke samne ake 1-2 din mein shayad milunga, aur mein sab kuch khul ke batawunga ki mere saat kya hua hai (But now, they are in complete support of me. Within one or two days I will share details with media)." - (sic)
right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days
A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT
