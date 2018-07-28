 »   »   »  TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At Third Spot; Indian Idol Drops Down; Roop Occupies 10th Slot

Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

Naagin 3 is not ready to leave the top spot to any other show! The show has managed to get 4.5 ratings. Colors' other show, Dance Deewane has occupied the fifth place. The show has managed to get 2.9 ratings.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya has pushed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to the fourth place. While Kundali Bhayga is back at the second place, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.9, 3.5 and 3.3 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 1.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 19th spot with 1.6 ratings. Colors' show, Bepannaah jumped to 13th place with 1.9 ratings, while Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has managed to occupy 17th place with 1.6 TRP ratings.

Roop & Indian Idol

Colors show, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, which recently saw Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht entries jumped to the 10th spot. The show has managed to get 2.1 ratings. Indian Idol, which was at 10th spot last week, has dropped down to 16th place, with 1.8 TRP ratings. (There are no new entries or exits from the TRP chart.)