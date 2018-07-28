English
 TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At Third Spot; Indian Idol Drops Down; Roop Occupies 10th Slot

TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At Third Spot; Indian Idol Drops Down; Roop Occupies 10th Slot

Posted By:
    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 29 (July 14-July 20, 2018) are here. Naagin 3 retains its first place, while Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya are back on top slots. Indian Idol, which was at the 10th spot last week, has slipped down on the TRP chart. While Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has still not managed to re-enter the TRP chart, Colors' Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop has seen a major jump in its ratings.

    Among channels, Colors TV retains its top slot, while Star Plus is back at second spot. Zee TV has occupied the third spot, while SAB TV and Sony TV are at the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

    Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

    Naagin 3 is not ready to leave the top spot to any other show! The show has managed to get 4.5 ratings. Colors' other show, Dance Deewane has occupied the fifth place. The show has managed to get 2.9 ratings.

    TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya has pushed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to the fourth place. While Kundali Bhayga is back at the second place, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.9, 3.5 and 3.3 ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 1.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

    Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 19th spot with 1.6 ratings. Colors' show, Bepannaah jumped to 13th place with 1.9 ratings, while Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has managed to occupy 17th place with 1.6 TRP ratings.

    Roop & Indian Idol

    Colors show, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, which recently saw Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht entries jumped to the 10th spot. The show has managed to get 2.1 ratings. Indian Idol, which was at 10th spot last week, has dropped down to 16th place, with 1.8 TRP ratings. (There are no new entries or exits from the TRP chart.)

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Colors - 418591
    2. Star Plus - 373801
    3. Zee TV - 361820
    4. Sony SAB - 341484
    5. Sony TV - 330386
    6. Star Bharat - 286070
    7. Sony Pal - 181321
    8. Star Utsav - 179341
    9. Zee Anmol - 156429
    10. &TV - 124069

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin - 3 (Colors) - 9916
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7788
    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7252
    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 6427
    5. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6412
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6312
    7. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6001
    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5925
    9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5687
    10. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 4634
    11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4402
    12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4265
    13. Bepannaah (Colors) - 4130
    14. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4089
    15. Udaan (Colors) - 4077
    16. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 3997
    17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3541
    18. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3513
    19. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3455
    20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3166

