 »   »   »  Priyank Sharma & His Ex Divya Agarwal Turn Friends; Both Danced Together At Prince-Yuvika’s Sangeet!

Priyank & Divya Walk Together With Rannvijay & Varun

Recently, in Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding, Priyank and Divya made an entry together. Both of them were seen with their friends, Rannvijay Singh and Varun Sood.

Both Of Them Have Turned Friends!

Although in one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, the duo didn't face each other, but got clicked together along with their other friends, now it is being said that both of them have turned friends!

Priyank & Divya Danced Together At Prince & Yuvika’s Sangeet

Apparently, the sources, who were present at the sangeet ceremony, revealed to TOI that both Priyank and Divya were seen enjoying each other's company and also danced together. Well, this is good news for DivYank fans!

All’s Well Between Priyank & Divya

Priyank spoke to TOI about his current equation with Divya. He said, "All's well between us. I just spoke to her few days ago and congratulated her on her new music video."

Divya Is Close To Benafsha, Who Is Priyank’s Close Friend

"We just spoke because she was working with one of my friends Benafsha and they both share a very good relationship with her. They gel really well with each other."

“All The Negativity Has Gone”

He further added, "All the negativity has gone, only positive things are around. I hope she does well in life. She says the same thing to me as well. We are on a very good track now where we wish for each other's success."