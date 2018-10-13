 »   »   »  Priyank Sharma & His Ex Divya Agarwal Turn Friends; Both Danced Together At Prince-Yuvika’s Sangeet!

Related Articles
It was said that Priyank was dating Divya Agarwal. The fans loved the couple from Splitsvilla days and they had nicknamed them as DivYank! But things turned sour after Priyank's Bigg Boss stint. In the Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank got closer to his friend Benafsha Soonawala, which didn't go well with Divya. During a special task, she entered the house and announced break-up on the show! This shocked Priyank as well as fans!
Although Priyank clarified that he and Divya broke-up before his entry on Bigg Boss, and he and Benafsha are just close friends, the relationship between Priyank and Divya didn't reunite!
Priyank & Divya Walk Together With Rannvijay & Varun
Recently, in Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding, Priyank and Divya made an entry together. Both of them were seen with their friends, Rannvijay Singh and Varun Sood.
Both Of Them Have Turned Friends!
Although in one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, the duo didn't face each other, but got clicked together along with their other friends, now it is being said that both of them have turned friends!
Priyank & Divya Danced Together At Prince & Yuvika’s Sangeet
Apparently, the sources, who were present at the sangeet ceremony, revealed to TOI that both Priyank and Divya were seen enjoying each other's company and also danced together. Well, this is good news for DivYank fans!
All’s Well Between Priyank & Divya
Priyank spoke to TOI about his current equation with Divya. He said, "All's well between us. I just spoke to her few days ago and congratulated her on her new music video."
Divya Is Close To Benafsha, Who Is Priyank’s Close Friend
"We just spoke because she was working with one of my friends Benafsha and they both share a very good relationship with her. They gel really well with each other."
“All The Negativity Has Gone”
He further added, "All the negativity has gone, only positive things are around. I hope she does well in life. She says the same thing to me as well. We are on a very good track now where we wish for each other's success."
