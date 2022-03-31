Here’s What Priyank Sharma’s Mother Told Vikas Gupta After He Confessed Of Being In Relationship With Him

Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta's love-hate relationship has been a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, Vikas had taken to social media and revealed that he was allegedly in a relationship with Priyank in the past. His confession had indeed left fans in shock, as Priyank Sharma is one of the hottest hunks in the Indian TV industry right now.

Amidst all, Priyank Sharma recently had a candid chat with Bollywood Life, where he opened up about the controversy and revealed what his mother told Vikas Gupta after he revealed about their alleged relationship. He said, "My mother once told him (Vikas Gupta) after all this controversy that 'Beta muje pata hai mera beta itna sundar hai toh ladkiye toh paagal honge hi, but ladke bhi..'(I know my son is so handsome that girls will go crazy over him, but guys too!) and he laughed off."

Moreover, when asked about how he dealt with the controversy, Priyank Sharma said that he doesn't think much about his past and believes in moving on. He also stated that he has understood everything and knows who is with him and who is not with him. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant said, "I never talk about this, but this is the first time I am revealing to you that person came and apologises to me for what he did."

Priyank Sharma also confessed that he doesn't do TV shows because of his lack of patience. He is exploring more opportunities on the web and in films. Let us tell you, the handsome actor has been seen in reality shows such as Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11 as contestant. He has acted in web series such as Puncch Beat season 1 and 2, Mum Bhai, The Holiday and so on. He was also a part of the TV show Laal Ishq.