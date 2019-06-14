Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Excited About Mr Bajaj’s Entry? Here’s How He Will Separate Prerna-Anurag!
The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have been keeping the audiences hooked to the show with unexpected twists. Recently, we witnessed Komolika's exit. We also saw how Anurag promises Prerna that he will never leave her, while Prerna is disturbed. As the viewers are aware, Mr Bajaj will soon enter their lives. The makers of the show recently released the introduction promo of Mr Bajaj, in which Karan Singh Grover made a smashing entry. In the promo, he is seen as Mr Bajaj doing bungee jumping and revealing his business logo. He reveals to the media that he loves taking risks in his business. Fans are super excited about his entry.
Check out fans comment on Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj's entry and also read on to know how Mr Bajaj will separate Anurag and Prerna!
Fans’ Comments: Hassanamayra
"Okay now iam loving it.. Excited for karan's entry🙌... Erica with karan will be treat to watch👀 only thing iam not loving his grey hair.. It's not going with his look at all..."
Cutie_Me02
"There is no need to have grey hair as in old version🙄he is too hot.. Dont spoil his look by making him old.. Itni choti beti ka itna budhaa dad.. Not cool🙄🙁"
Krishnan, Ksg.arabicfan & Maria
Sarasa_krishnan: Excited for Bajaj entry Its going to spice things up But hopefully #AnuPre will be the end game❤️
Ksg.arabicfan: Now I'll start watching this series just for KSG 😍🙈
Maria._.mathew: Never been a fan of this show or KSG.. But loved the promo. 👍👍What an entry for Mr. Bajaj..
I_am_nailah
"Bring it on... Waiting to see their first interaction.. #ejf and #ksg will set screen on 🔥 with their tashan... Welcome RB and welcoming all KSGians to our Kzk family.. On behalf of all #Ejfians 😍😍😍"
Ejf_heartbeat
"Wow Superman / superhero Wali entry of #MrBajaj 😍 loved the promo specially the way B logo was revealed 😍❤ btw @ektaravikapoor the trio @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @iamksgofficial new montage is 🔥🔥"
Sushpandey
"OMG!! He is goona Rock man, he is the best n he prove this everytime when he come on our screens, he is gonna rule. welcome back our KSG our Asad on screens again, I became his die hard fan after watching Qubool hai."
KZK 2 Spoiler: Mr Bajaj’s Girl Fond Of Prerna
The viewers are aware that a girl is fond of Prerna. Apparently, that kid will be Mr Bajaj's daughter. Also, by now viewers must be aware that Mr Bajaj will marry Prerna but wondering how! It is being said that Mr Bajaj will get to know that his daughter is fond of Prerna.
Here’s How Mr Bajaj Will Separate AnuPre!
Mr Bajaj will create such a situation that Prerna will agree to marry Mr Bajaj, as he loves his daughter a lot and wants her to get what she loves. The makers will air the maha-episode (1 hour) on June 17.
View this post on Instagram
He is fearless, bold and a business tycoon. And his next prey? Basu industries! Introducing Mr. Rishabh Bajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 1 hour Maha episode on 17th June at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar. @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @iamksgofficial . . . . . #Love #LoveStory #GreatestLoveStory #AnuPre #KaranSinghGrover #KSG #KZK #MrBajaj #Bajaj
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:08am PDT
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
