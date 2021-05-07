EXCLUSIVE! Sasural Simar Ka 2 Star Akash Jagga Reveals He Rejected Many Projects Because They Had Nude Scenes

Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 has revealed that he has rejected several projects because they had nude scenes. In an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Akash said that he doesn't want to affect his career graph and not to be typecast by doing such projects, which demands to go bold and nude.

Akash Jagga, who is playing the role of Gagan in Sasural Simar Ka 2, has a solid fan following on social media. Interestingly, female fans often go gaga over his handsome looks and adorable smile. While speaking about rejecting projects which had over-the-top scenes, the 23-year-old actor said, "After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, I got many offers for projects. I rejected all the offers because they had many over-the-top scenes and way too many bold scenes or say nude scenes. At that moment, I wasn't ready to do any of it. As I had just started my career with a very good show i.e., Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 so I didn't want to take a step that would have affected my career graph or my image."

Akash Jagga is very much conscious about his image in showbiz; hence, he doesn't want to get typecast by doing such projects. Adding about the same, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor said, "Sometimes when you do such projects, you get typecast, and it has happened with many actors, and I don't want to be one of them. I was indeed in need of good work at that time, but it was not like such a need that I would do anything and everything."

Notably, the Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor is ready to do such scenes in the Bollywood projects if the script demands. When asked about the same, Akash Jagga said, "If I am offered a Bollywood project which has a bold scene in it, the consideration of it will only depend on what the script is all about. If the bold scene is the need of the film, then yes, I will do it. But yes, if it's just forcefully inserted into the script just to attract people, then I will not. And to be honest, doing a Bollywood movie will open new doors for me, so why not take the chance. In the end, it's a good script that lures an actor to a project."

Talking about Akash Jagga, the actor is now busy shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 in Agra. He is looking forward to work in Bollywood. He has also featured in several music videos like 'Noor', 'Jaate Hue Pal' and 'Aaina'.