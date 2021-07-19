Sahil Anand Takes Break From Social Media; Says ‘I Need Space, Mental Health Is Important’

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand recently left his fans worried as he is taking a break from social media due to his mental health. The actor took to Instagram and informed that he needs space. The actor also stated that he has been facing a tough time from the last couple of months.

Sahil Anand shared a short note on his Instagram handle, which reads, "Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai. I tried my best to feel normal but its only getting worse. TC. Love S.A." (sic)

Well, Sahil's post left his fans worried. His friends from the industry sent him love and positivity. Shardul Pandit commented on his post, "Bhai mere lost of love and prayer." Twinkle Vasisht wrote, "Sending love and positivity your way." Anjum Fakih commented, "More power to you... Love & blessings."

The actual reason behind him being disturbed is still unknown, but fans are worried about him. Talking about his career, Sahil Anand first shot to fame after Roadies 4 and Splitsvilla 1. The actor later featured in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Rang Badalti Odhani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and so on. Apart from that, he also acted in films like Student Of The Year, Babloo Happy Hai, Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din, Student Of The Year 2 and so on. Sahil got married to Rajneet Monga in 2011.