Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia Celebrates Birthday With Team & Family; Sriti & Kanchi Wish Him!

Shabbir Celebrates His Birthday With Kumkum Bhagya Team

Team Shabira shared a collage from Shabbir's birthday celebration from the set. The actor was seen cutting the cake and feeding it to his co-actors - Sriti Jha, Vin Rana and others.

Birthday Boy

The birthday boy is out with his family - Kanchi and their two kids - Azai and Ivarr. He shared a glimpse of a posh hotel, where he is celebrating his special day. Also, Kanchi shared picture of Shabbir and captioned, "The boy of dreams #HAPPYBIRTHDAYMYLOVE." - (sic)

Kanchi Kaul Wishes Shabbir

Sharing a video, Kanchi wrote, "#happybirthday #mylove @shabirahluwalia so so lucky to have u as my #partnerincrime through everything. You are the nicest human i have ever met.... may life always be good to you. May you always find your zen #lifeisbetterwithyou #loveyoulongtime ❤️❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Sriti Shares Adorable Message

Shabbir's Kumkum Bhagya co-star shared a couple of adorable pictures and wrote, "Somewhere Between looking up to you to and looking like you... we refuse to grow up :)))Happy birthday @shabirahluwalia I am such a fan of you!! You're fabulous in all possible ways 😘😘😘" - (sic)