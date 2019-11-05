Latest TRP Ratings: SAB TV And Choti Sardarni Top The Chart; Indian Idol 11 Witnesses A Drop

Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Choti Sardarni has occupied the first spot while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the third spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has retained its seventh spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings; Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to retain its ninth spot with 1.9 ratings, followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the 10th spot with 1.8 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Indian Idol 11

The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the fifth spot, followed by Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 at the sixth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.5 ratings. Indian Idol 11 has dropped to the eighth spot with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.8, 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.6, 1.2, 1.7 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.8, 2.0, 0.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.6 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 1.9 ratings.