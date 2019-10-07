Superstar Singer Grand Finale: Kolkata Girl Prity Bhattacharjee Bags The Trophy

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer grand finale was held yesterday (October 6). The event was fun-filled affair as all the three judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik entertained the audiences by giving enthralling performances of their songs and popular comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who appeared as guests also made everyone laugh with their comedic performances. The top six finalists - Prity Bhattacharjee, Mauli, Sneha Shankar, Harshit Nath, Ankona Mukherjee and Nishtha Sharma also damakedaar performances.

It was a tough competition as all the contestants performed extremely well. But, it was Kolkata girl Prity Bhattacharjee, who managed to defeat her competitors and won the trophy. Prity not only bagged the trophy, but also cheque of Rs 15 lakhs.

Prity was quoted by Latestly as saying, "I am too overwhelmed to say anything right now. This is a huge thing for me. I never thought I would get the opportunity to showcase my talent on such a big platform, leave alone winning the first edition of Superstar Singer. It is like a dream come true for me and this feeling will take time to sink in. I will always be thankful to the judges and captains for honing my skills and to the channel to give me a platform to perform in front of legends of the music industry and meet so many stars. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly. All the contestants and the judges have become like a family now and I have a lump in my throat now that the show is coming to an end. I hope that all of us can keep in touch from here on."

Viewers took to social media to congratulate Prity. Take a look at a few tweets:Debojit Nath(Dev) ✌✌: Congratulations Dearest #Pritybhattacharjee for wining the Title of #Superstarsinger. Wishing u a very good luck for your bright future... Keep it up... Tnx to @jaybhanushali0 sir, #alkayagnik mam, #himeshreshmmiya sir, @javedali4u sir, & @SonyTV for bringing this amazing show.

RANU GOSWAMI: Great talent #preetibhatacharya #superstarsinger @SonyTV. - (sic)

Deepika Goel: Superb result #SuperstarSinger Preeti truly deserve this...... I always wanted Preeti or snehaa jeete so I m superb happieeee....that is chotaa packet badaa dhamkaaa 😍😍😍😍 @SonyTV @jaybhanushali0 @javedali4u #HimeshReshammiya #AlkaYagnik. - (sic)

Ishan K: Congratulations #SuperPrity !!! u definitely deserve it #SuperstarSinger. - (sic)

Nishhhhh 🤫: Big Congratulations to little #Preety Keep it up and Go ahead. You are fabulous. 👏🏻 I hope kal se aapki new Journey kamal ki ho. Because ese show me winner hota he fir unko kaam nahi meelta he.. or kishi lo meelta bhi he. 😀 so all the best #SuperstarSinger winner.🙌🏻 - (sic)

Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Dey Calls Koena Mitra Mohalle Ki Aunty; Sanaya Irani Advices Dalljiet