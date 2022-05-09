Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Place; Superstar Singer Replaces Parineetii

Anupamaa & GHKPM

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 3.0 and 2.4 TRP ratings.

YRKKH, Imlie & YHC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain is at the third place followed by Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The Star Plus' have garnered 2.2. 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Superstar Singer & Udaariyaan

Naagin 6 has retained its sixth place, followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 at the seventh place, Superstar Singer at the eight place, Udaariyaan at the ninth place and Kumkum Bhagya at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.8, 1.4, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi has grabbed 1.4 and 1.0 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 1.2, 1.4 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.6, 1.0, 0.8, 1.0, 0.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.