    TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A Drop; Kaun Banega Crorepati Enters TRP Chart

    The online TRP ratings for Week 35 are here. Star Plus's shows Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Sanjivani 2 have swapped their places. While Kundali Bhagya and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major drop.

    While Sony TV's game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has entered the online TRP chart, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is out of TRP race.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has topped the online TRP chart. The shows have fetched 33.1 and 33.3 points, respectively.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2

    While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a jump (at the third spot) and has garnered 29.0 points, Sajivani 2 has occupied the fourth spot and has fetched 27.5 points.

    Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

    Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

    Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to grab 21.2 and 19.0 points, respectively.

    Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Both Bepanah Pyaarr and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have witnessed drops. While the former has occupied the seventh spot with 18.5 points, the latter has managed to occupy 10th spot with 6.7 points.

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to enter the online TRP chart (at the eighth spot), followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the ninth place. The shows have managed to garner 9.9 and 7.6 points.

    Top 10 Shows (Online)

    1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    4. Sanjivani 2

    5. Kundali Bhagya

    6. The Kapil Sharma Show

    7. Bepanah Pyarr

    8. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    10. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
