Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Chaitanya Choudhary On How He Will Deal With Karan Patel-Divyanka Fans

Chaitanya On Bagging Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

On bagging Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Chaitanya told the entertainment portal, "It was a big decision to get into Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I started my career with Balaji Telefilms. Recently I did Dil Hi Toh Hai with them. So when they called me for this, they shared with me the idea on how they want to take this role forward. I got on board and yes, I will be starting shoot soon."

Is Chaitanya Replacing Karan?

When asked about replacing Karan on the show, he said, "I am not very clear on that. I am coming in his place for sure. But I am not aware of whether I am replacing him or not. As and when the show progresses, we will also get to know more about it."

Karan & Chaitanya Are Good Friends

Karan and Chaitanya are good friends. The latter was seen praising Karan. He said, "We are friends and we know each other. I know him much before we started TV. He is a great actor and has done a fantastic job as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It is very difficult to take his place to be very honest. Now that I have got in, I will give it my best shot."

Chaitanya Says...

When asked about his approach to playing the role, he said, "I am just going with the flow. I have lot of people here to guide me. The directors, creatives will help me to take this character forward. The character has been on for six years. So there needs to be quite a lot of planning to get in and play this character now. It is certainly a huge challenge for me."

On Dealing With Divyanka & Karan's Fans

Karan and Divyanka have an immense fan following. The couple is being loved by fans. There are chances that fans might not like him playing Raman. Regarding the same, he quipped, "Quite possible!! I am here to do my work. I keep a very micro-view of things. I am here as an actor and I will do my job. For me, it is like a task given to me and I will put in my best for sure." He also requested viewers to accept him with an open heart.