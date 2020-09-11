Archana Puran Singh Opens Up About Pays Cuts In The TV Industry Amid The Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Archana Puran Singh is currently enthralling the audience with her judging stint on The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, the senior actress, in a recent interview with the Navbharat times, opened up about actors having to take pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the uninitiated, the television industry is facing a financial crunch amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Sharing her views on the subject whilst pointing out the importance on negotiation, Archana said, “Whenever you sign a contract anywhere, the agreement is only after the bargain. Now it is not just a matter of lockdown, earlier too deductions in the fees of the artist has been happening. Based on the situation of the time, we artists have always been fine-tuning our price.”

She added, “Now in COVID situation when we will be asked or going to reduce our fees, then we should also tell a realistic fee so that the employer will also find it appropriate to stick to your work.”

Archana concluded by stating that TV channels are also getting half the money at this point in time and everyone must support the makers and uplift one another during these tough times. “If we do not reduce our fees (remuneration cut), then it may happen that they have to leave 4 others. If you will cut and all of us are ready for this deduction, then no one will go to work, no one will sit at home. I am also ready for all kinds of cuts,” she said.

