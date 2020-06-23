Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Arshi Khan Gets Abused On Personal Number For Being A Salman Khan Fan

In the days following the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens and a few celebrities have been expressing their anger on the 'camp' culture of Bollywood. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia bhatt and others are being accused of being responsible for Sushant's death, and they are getting more and more violent by the day.

As is that's not enough, even fans of these celebrities are being targeted and being pressured to unfollow them on social media. Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, who is vocal about being a big fan of Salman's, is one such celeb who is being viciously attacked on her personal number.

Arshi has been receiving abusive messages from people for following Salman Khan.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Arshi said, "As everyone knows that I'm big fan of Salman Khan and I'm very much vocal about it since Bigg Boss days, so now after Sushant's death, people are texting me, calling me on my personal number, I don't know how they got it... I'm surprised... and my social media accounts pe toh I'm trolled... People asking me to stop following Salman. asking me if I'm physical with him. I can't narrate but I'm being harassed. I don't really know how I'm dragged in the story. What's my mistake? I'm being mentally tortured... if this really doesn't stop soon... I'll go legal on this."

She added, "I'm sorry for the loss of Sushant. but it really doesn't mean these people who claim to be his fans will harass others. I'm very much in favour of Salman Khan... and I'll b always be... because I know he is not at fault. Rest laws are here... I trust our Indian law."

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Sushant did not leave a note. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind his suicide.

