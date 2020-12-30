Choti Sarrdaarni: Hitesh Bharadwaj To Exit The Show; Says 'I Have Some Great Memories That I'll Cherish'

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most popular shows on Colors TV. Hiten Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Manav/Vikram Diwan in the show, will be exiting it. It has to be recalled that Manav was Meher's lover, who turned negative (Vikram) in latter part of the story. Vikram is a CBI officer, who is hell bent on taking his little son from Meher and Sarab. Apparently, his track will be ending, and hence, he will be exiting the show.

Hitesh also clarified that it is not an abrupt end or sudden exit and he is exiting the show as the script demands. The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Unfortunately, it is true that my track in the show is going to end soon. It's not a sudden or abrupt ending of the character. It was part of the script and the show will continue as per the demands of the script. It's just that my part is over."

About his character turning negative on the show, he said, "One needs to add something new and innovative to the character to keep the audience entertained. So, when I was asked to play a negative character, I was ok with it. I never felt that my fans or audience won't accept me playing a baddie. It added new dimensions to me as an actor."

The actor said that he learnt a lot from this project as he played two characters in the show, both of which gave him immense scope to grow as an actor. He added that it's sad that that he won't be there in the show any longer but he has accepted the fact. He further said that he has some great memories that he will cherish.

About his future, Hitesh said that he wants to follow his passion for writing poetry.

