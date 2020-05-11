CID's ACP Pradyuman And His Gang Had Predicted The Spread Of A Deadly Virus Like Coronavirus!

Shivaji Satam Compared The Plot To The Current Pandemic

Shivaji Satam recalled the episode and compared the plot to the current Coronavirus situation. He was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "One of the most memorable CID episodes for me was The Case of the Deadly Virus."

‘It Was Quite Similar To The Current Outbreak’

The actor further added, "It was quite similar to the current outbreak, in which, faced with an unknown virus threat, we needed masks and bodysuits to handle it. Of course, back then, all we could show was a vial of the fast-spreading contagion, but the premise was the same."

The Team Was Seen Wearing Protective Bodysuits, Masks & Gloves

In the episode, the makers got a lot of things right as they were seen wearing protective bodysuits, gloves and masks in order to remain safe. Just as the Coronavirus doesn't have any cure, the deadly virus shown in that particular episode too didn't have any cure and, in the episode, it was said that the only cure for this is death!

Ashutosh Gowariker Had Acted In That Episode

Interestingly, Ashutosh Gowariker had acted in that episode. The episode begins with a voice-over saying, "This seemingly harmless vial contains a dangerous strand of a new virus. A kind previously unknown to man. Not only does it cause a horrifying death, it also spreads like wildfire, taking more and more lives. The only cure for this virus is death." Also, the doctor, in the episode, revealed that the virus spreads rapidly and can be transmitted by sneezing, coughing or shaking hands.