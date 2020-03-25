COVID-19: Hina Khan & Divyanka Tripathi Express Displeasure, Kapil Sharma & Karan Patel School Folks

On Tuesday night, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the transmission of the Novel Coronavirus. Modi's lockdown plan was appreciated by many celebrities who in turn, took to social media to urge people to follow the lockdown and stay indoors.

However, the government has assured everyone that essential services like groceries, medical supplies, and banks will remain open. However, a recent video that went viral online has raised some concern amongst netizens. The circulated clip shows some police officials beating up a few vegetable hawkers.

Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan shared the video asking the government to intervene. Divyanka tweeted, "Doesn't availability of vegetables come under essential service? Or only expensive food marts are allowed to operate? I would like to believe that there's a reason behind every action. But really, even I wonder, why such brutality? Couldn't there be any better means of conveying?"

Hina tagged the Mumbai police and added, “My god @MumbaiPolice kindly look into it This should not happen..” Check out the aforementioned video below:

On the other hand, Karan Patel was mighty miffed with folks who went panic shopping for groceries after PM Modi’s speech. The actor shared a video and wrote, “Andheri West, right now. F***king retards. Essential services will be made available during the lockdown too, stop behaving like animals during migration.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma took shared a cryptic video featuring hens and advised everyone to follow the lockdown rules just like the hens.

